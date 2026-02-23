Bomb Scare Disrupts Two Major Capital Schools

Two schools in the national capital faced bomb threats on Monday, sent via email, leading to expansive search operations by security agencies, officials reported. Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road were the targeted institutions.

Upon receiving the alarming emails, both schools' administrations quickly informed authorities, prompting rapid responses. A senior police officer confirmed, "A bomb threat was received through email at two schools, Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road. As a precautionary measure, the premises were evacuated and thorough search operations are being carried out."

Units from the Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and Delhi Fire Services swiftly arrived at the scenes, securing the areas around the schools to prioritize the safety of students and staff. Although nothing suspicious has been discovered so far, investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the emails, with the cyber cell actively tracing the origin.

