Unveiling the Shirtless Protest Scandal at AI Impact Summit

In a significant development, Delhi Police arrested Jitendra Yadav, marking the fifth apprehension linked to a controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members. The protest, which took place last week, involved a dramatic shirtless demonstration raising slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with the BJP criticizing the act as tarnishing India's global image, while the IYC defends it as a peaceful demonstration to protect national interests. Investigations continue, focusing on potential conspiracy and financial backing for the protest, which saw participants use QR codes to gain entry and don slogan-printed T-shirts beneath their shirts.

During the protest, the participants allegedly manhandled police officers, escalating the situation. Authorities are scrutinizing the protest's organization, including funding and support for the printing of slogans. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib has been questioned, and further names have emerged as the investigation unfolds.