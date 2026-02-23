Left Menu

Unveiling the Shirtless Protest Scandal at AI Impact Summit

The Delhi Police made a fifth arrest following a shirtless protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at the AI Impact Summit. The protest, aimed at the India-US trade deal, resulted in a political uproar. Allegations of a conspiracy are being investigated, including financial support for the demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:03 IST
Unveiling the Shirtless Protest Scandal at AI Impact Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Police arrested Jitendra Yadav, marking the fifth apprehension linked to a controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members. The protest, which took place last week, involved a dramatic shirtless demonstration raising slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with the BJP criticizing the act as tarnishing India's global image, while the IYC defends it as a peaceful demonstration to protect national interests. Investigations continue, focusing on potential conspiracy and financial backing for the protest, which saw participants use QR codes to gain entry and don slogan-printed T-shirts beneath their shirts.

During the protest, the participants allegedly manhandled police officers, escalating the situation. Authorities are scrutinizing the protest's organization, including funding and support for the printing of slogans. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib has been questioned, and further names have emerged as the investigation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026