Hong Kong Stocks Surge Following U.S. Tariff Ruling

Hong Kong stocks, particularly tech and mainland shares, soared on Monday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling reducing tariffs on China. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.3%, with significant gains in tech stocks like Alibaba and Tencent. The decision is anticipated to stabilize U.S.-China trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant uptick, primarily driven by tech and mainland shares, after a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding tariffs on China.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 2.3% to reach 27,019.21 by midday, marking its most substantial gain since February 12, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index saw a 2.5% increase.

Following the ruling, which struck down previous tariffs, China's tariff rates are expected to decrease from 32% to 24%, spurring optimism in the market. This sentiment was mirrored in the notable performances of tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.

