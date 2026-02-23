Hong Kong Stocks Surge Following U.S. Tariff Ruling

On Monday, Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant uptick, primarily driven by tech and mainland shares, after a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding tariffs on China.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 2.3% to reach 27,019.21 by midday, marking its most substantial gain since February 12, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index saw a 2.5% increase.

Following the ruling, which struck down previous tariffs, China's tariff rates are expected to decrease from 32% to 24%, spurring optimism in the market. This sentiment was mirrored in the notable performances of tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.