Varun Chaudhary Honored among Most Influential at ELITE Event

Varun Chaudhary, a billionaire business leader, was recognized by ELITE Magazine as one of the influential individuals during a prestigious event at Dubai's Museum of the Future. Chaudhary leads CG Corp Global which operates in 24 countries and is celebrated for its flagship brand, Wai Wai Noodles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:58 IST
Varun Chaudhary Honored at ELITE Most Influential 2024. Image Credit: ANI
Varun Chaudhary, a noted billionaire business leader, received accolades as one of the Most Influential Individuals by ELITE Magazine at an opulent event held in Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future.

This accolade joins Chaudhary with some of India's most luminary figures such as Karan Johar and Vivek Oberoi.

As the Managing Director of CG Corp Global, Chaudhary's leadership extends a billion-dollar empire across 24 countries.

Their flagship product, Wai Wai Noodles, has established itself as a global leader in the FMCG sector.

ELITE Magazine, under Puraskar Thadani, honors individuals who are forging the future across various industries, hosting ceremonies at illustrious sites like the Eiffel Tower.

Founder of ELITE Magazine, Puraskar Thadani stated, 'Varun Chaudhary exemplifies the spirit of influence and innovation recognized through their achievements.'

The ceremony was made possible by sponsors including Jacob & Co, BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, marking it as a top-tier international platform for excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

