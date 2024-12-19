Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Trump's Economic Disruption

As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House, global economic uncertainty intensifies. The U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at fewer rate cuts, while concerns over Trump's tariffs and policies weighed on markets. Canadian Finance Minister Freeland resigned over tariff disputes, and major central banks worldwide adjusted their economic outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:38 IST
Global Markets Brace for Trump's Economic Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world's financial markets are on edge as the U.S. prepares for Donald Trump's presidency. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a shift towards fewer rate cuts, casting uncertainty across global economies. Amidst busy central bank meetings globally, cryptocurrencies and tariffs are drawing heightened attention.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the challenge of inflation, coupled with the potential impact of Trump's proposed tariffs and policy changes. U.S. central bankers anticipate higher growth and inflation in the coming year, releasing cautious projections for the economy. Stock markets responded with a downturn as investors recalibrated their expectations.

In response to potential U.S. tariffs under Trump, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned after clashes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Meanwhile, central banks across Europe and Asia, including Japan, are reassessing their economic strategies amidst looming policy uncertainties and trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024