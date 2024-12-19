Left Menu

Life Jackets Made Mandatory After Tragic Ferry Incident: Ensuring Safety at Sea

Following a fatal collision between a ferry and a Navy craft off Mumbai's coast, resulting in 13 deaths, authorities have mandated life jackets for all boat rides from the Gateway of India. Despite survivor concerns about their use, officials stress the importance of life jackets in emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:14 IST
Life Jackets Made Mandatory After Tragic Ferry Incident: Ensuring Safety at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating collision between a ferry and a Navy craft that claimed 13 lives off Mumbai's coast, authorities have swiftly enacted safety measures, mandating life jackets for all passengers taking boat rides from the Gateway of India.

Despite this precaution, some survivors of the incident have expressed concerns, noting that life jackets are only effective if individuals are properly instructed on their use. This sentiment was echoed by tourists and locals who suggest that authorities should provide guidance on the correct usage of life jackets during emergencies.

Critically, the lack of sufficient life jackets was noted on the ill-fated ferry, which was transporting over 100 passengers to Elephanta Island. The tragedy has underscored the need for stringent safety protocols, with boat inspectors emphasizing the indispensable role of life jackets in saving lives at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024