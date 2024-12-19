Life Jackets Made Mandatory After Tragic Ferry Incident: Ensuring Safety at Sea

In the wake of a devastating collision between a ferry and a Navy craft that claimed 13 lives off Mumbai's coast, authorities have swiftly enacted safety measures, mandating life jackets for all passengers taking boat rides from the Gateway of India.

Despite this precaution, some survivors of the incident have expressed concerns, noting that life jackets are only effective if individuals are properly instructed on their use. This sentiment was echoed by tourists and locals who suggest that authorities should provide guidance on the correct usage of life jackets during emergencies.

Critically, the lack of sufficient life jackets was noted on the ill-fated ferry, which was transporting over 100 passengers to Elephanta Island. The tragedy has underscored the need for stringent safety protocols, with boat inspectors emphasizing the indispensable role of life jackets in saving lives at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)