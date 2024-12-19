Left Menu

Empowering a Greener Future: India's Dairy Sector Turns to Circular Economy

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, urged dairy sectors to adopt circular economy practices to elevate sustainability and economic benefits during a review meeting. Emphasizing biogas project implementation, water efficiency, and automation, she highlighted India's leading milk production status. Dairy Federations were also encouraged to engage in national child nutrition programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:27 IST
Empowering a Greener Future: India's Dairy Sector Turns to Circular Economy
Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent review meeting, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), called on dairy federations to advance circular economy initiatives within the dairy sector, consulting with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for benefits. The proposed initiatives align with the department's annual conference, emphasizing biogas projects.

Upadhyaya highlighted the environmental and economic merits of the transition, promoting eco-friendliness while boosting dairy farmers' incomes. Discussions extended to optimizing water use in dairy chains, with automation seen as a potential solution for cutting water consumption at processing facilities, aiding national water and climate initiatives.

India remains the world's top milk producer, boasting 239.3 million metric tons for 2023-24. Upadhyaya urged dairy federations to improve milk procurement and farmer remuneration, maintaining consumer interests. The country's milk market is stable, reflected by modest inflation figures. Active engagement in national child nutrition programs was also advocated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

