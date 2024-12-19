Empowering a Greener Future: India's Dairy Sector Turns to Circular Economy

During a recent review meeting, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), called on dairy federations to advance circular economy initiatives within the dairy sector, consulting with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for benefits. The proposed initiatives align with the department's annual conference, emphasizing biogas projects.

Upadhyaya highlighted the environmental and economic merits of the transition, promoting eco-friendliness while boosting dairy farmers' incomes. Discussions extended to optimizing water use in dairy chains, with automation seen as a potential solution for cutting water consumption at processing facilities, aiding national water and climate initiatives.

India remains the world's top milk producer, boasting 239.3 million metric tons for 2023-24. Upadhyaya urged dairy federations to improve milk procurement and farmer remuneration, maintaining consumer interests. The country's milk market is stable, reflected by modest inflation figures. Active engagement in national child nutrition programs was also advocated.

