Global Insurers Join Forces with IFC to Create Jobs, Drive Growth, and Enhance Sustainability

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed a $3 billion credit insurance agreement with 14 leading global insurance companies under its Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP). This initiative, named MCPP Real Sector, is designed to support investments in key real economy sectors, create jobs, and foster sustainable growth in emerging markets.

The MCPP Real Sector program marks IFC's first credit insurance facility dedicated to real economy investments. The program focuses on sectors such as energy, transport, telecommunications, technology, manufacturing, health, education, agribusiness, water and waste management, metals and mining, and real estate.

This innovative facility enables insurers to extend their coverage across a wide array of transactions, generating significant social, economic, and environmental benefits. The collaboration unlocks new avenues for financing projects that directly impact communities and align with IFC’s commitment to advancing sustainable development.

Expanding IFC’s Investment Capacity

With this latest program, IFC's MCPP platform—an initiative that mobilizes private capital for development finance—has surpassed $19 billion in total capacity. This funding has supported over 329 clients across 68 countries, emphasizing its critical role in driving inclusive growth and economic resilience.

“This credit insurance policy reflects the strong collaboration between IFC and global insurers to address pressing development challenges,” said John Gandolfo, IFC Vice President and Treasurer. “Together, we are unlocking investments that benefit communities, create jobs, and support sustainable growth.”

A Partnership of Global Insurers

The program includes prominent insurers such as Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Group, AXIS Capital, AXA XL, SCOR, Munich RE, Everest, The Hartford, HDI Global, Liberty Specialty Markets, Aspen, Allianz Trade, Chubb, and Sompo. These partnerships highlight the growing role of private insurers in mobilizing financing for global development.

Insurers’ Perspectives

Swiss Re: “We are proud to support the MCPP facility promoting sustainable growth and private capital mobilization for maximum impact,” said Veronica Scotti, Chairperson of Swiss Re Public Sector Solutions.

AXA XL: “This initiative amplifies the positive impact of IFC financing, providing sound business opportunities for insurers while transforming lives in emerging economies,” stated Jeff Abramson, Underwriting Manager at AXA XL.

Tokio Marine: “The program aligns with our values of supporting sustainable development and reflects our commitment to addressing global challenges,” noted Eiichi Hosojima, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

Enhancing Sustainability and Economic Growth

MCPP Real Sector builds on the success of earlier iterations of the MCPP platform, which focused on financial institutions. This new program connects insurers to IFC’s diversified portfolio of investments in real sectors, emphasizing environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

The program also demonstrates how credit insurance can be leveraged to de-risk investments and mobilize private sector capital for high-impact projects in underserved markets.

Broader Implications for Emerging Markets

The MCPP Real Sector program exemplifies IFC’s commitment to addressing critical global challenges, including poverty reduction, job creation, and climate resilience. By collaborating with insurers, the program ensures that capital flows into transformative projects that enhance livelihoods and advance global development goals.

This milestone reflects a shared vision for a sustainable future, where partnerships between international institutions and private-sector actors drive innovation and unlock opportunities in emerging markets.