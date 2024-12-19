Global Convergence at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Engineering Success and Innovation
The upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi and Noida promises to exceed past attendance with over half-a-million expected visitors. Featuring innovations across transportation sectors, this global event highlights India’s engineering prowess with significant exhibitor and international buyer participation.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, set to take place in Delhi and Noida, is forecasted to surpass the previous year's attendance, expecting more than half-a-million visitors, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC). This marks a threefold increase from its inaugural edition.
Highlighting the significance of the event, the EEPC announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might inaugurate the expo. Spread over 200,000 square meters, it will feature concurrent shows, including automobile and construction equipment segments at multiple venues, such as Bharat Mandapam and the India Expo Centre & Mart.
Drawing a global audience, the expo is set to welcome over 5,000 international buyers and 1,500 exhibitors, showcasing the latest in electric, hybrid, and biofuel vehicles. This international platform affirms India's commitment to sustainable engineering and mobility innovations.
