Freudenberg Gala Expands Production in Gujarat to Meet Global Demand

Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has expanded its production facilities in Adas, Gujarat, enhancing its capacity to meet increasing global and domestic demand for household cleaning solutions. The expansion includes a new production area for spin mops and foot pedals, bolstering FGHP's strategic position and innovation hub status.

Updated: 20-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:52 IST
Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has marked a significant milestone by expanding its production and office facilities in Adas, Gujarat. This development is set to boost the manufacturing capacity to satisfy rising demands, both in India and internationally, for innovative household cleaning solutions.

The newly inaugurated production space, spanning over 3086 square meters, is dedicated to crafting spin mop floor cleaning products and foot pedals. The expansion enhances FGHP's production capability significantly, adding over one million spin mops and five million foot pedals to its annual output. This strategic move is set to strengthen the Gala brand's position as India's leading cleaning brand and support the assembly of cleaning products sold in the United States.

The CEO of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS), Karin Overbeck, highlighted the success of their joint venture with FGHP, noting a remarkable tenfold increase in net sales over a decade. The expansion reaffirms the company's strategic commitment to the Indian market and strengthens its global leadership in household cleaning products.

