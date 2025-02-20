Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions and Fed Concerns

Asian and European stocks fell sharply as President Trump's tariff plans and Federal Reserve concerns about inflation shook investor confidence. Gold prices hit a record high, and the yen strengthened on geopolitical worries. Analysts speculated Trump's tariffs could be negotiation tools in a potential trade war.

Updated: 20-02-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets witnessed a significant downturn on Thursday, following a turbulent session on Wall Street and a dip in European equities. The downturn was primarily fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff intentions and cautious comments from Federal Reserve policymakers that dented risk sentiment globally.

Trump announced plans for hefty sector-wide tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips, escalating fears of a trade war. His proposals have unsettled investors, despite suggestions that these moves might be strategic negotiation tactics. Markets remain volatile, prompting a retreat to safe-haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen, both of which gained value.

Major indices, including MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares and Japan's Nikkei, suffered declines, while Hong Kong's tech stocks saw their steepest drop in months. The geopolitical climate, amplified by Trump's remarks on Ukraine, contributed to currency market shifts, boosting the yen. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is poised to manage inflation pressures, noting firms' readiness to pass tariff costs onto consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

