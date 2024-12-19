Driving Sustainability: Circular Economy in Dairy Sector

The government has set its sights on the dairy sector, urging federations to embrace the circular economy while enhancing milk procurement and increasing the prices paid to farmers. This approach, officials say, will not only reduce the sector's carbon footprint but also boost farmers' incomes.

During a recent review meeting with industry stakeholders, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya stressed the need for dairy federations to actively work with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to tap into the benefits of the circular economy. She reassured stakeholders that the country's milk situation remains stable, with adequate stocks of key dairy products.

Alka Upadhyaya also highlighted the importance of participating in central schemes like the Midday Meal and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs. Furthermore, milk federations have been directed to expedite the formation of cooperative societies to enhance milk procurement, thereby improving the livelihood of milk producers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)