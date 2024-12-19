Left Menu

Driving Sustainability: Circular Economy in Dairy Sector

The government urges dairy federations to focus on circular economy, improving milk procurement, and prices for farmers. Secretary Alka Upadhyaya emphasizes reducing the dairy sector's carbon footprint and increasing farmers' income through collaboration with the NDDB. Engagement in national programs and cooperative societies' formation is encouraged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:53 IST
Driving Sustainability: Circular Economy in Dairy Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The government has set its sights on the dairy sector, urging federations to embrace the circular economy while enhancing milk procurement and increasing the prices paid to farmers. This approach, officials say, will not only reduce the sector's carbon footprint but also boost farmers' incomes.

During a recent review meeting with industry stakeholders, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya stressed the need for dairy federations to actively work with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to tap into the benefits of the circular economy. She reassured stakeholders that the country's milk situation remains stable, with adequate stocks of key dairy products.

Alka Upadhyaya also highlighted the importance of participating in central schemes like the Midday Meal and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs. Furthermore, milk federations have been directed to expedite the formation of cooperative societies to enhance milk procurement, thereby improving the livelihood of milk producers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024