Amazon's Unyielding Stance: Strikes Amidst Holiday Rush

Amazon workers across seven U.S. facilities walked off the job on Thursday, protesting against the retail giant's alleged mistreatment of employees during the critical holiday shopping season.

While claiming Amazon's push for speed and efficiency exacerbates worker injuries, the strikers, led by the Teamsters, represented a minuscule portion of the company's massive workforce.

Amidst ongoing union pressures and threats of more strikes, Amazon continues to operate smoothly, showing no significant disruption during its peak sales period.

(With inputs from agencies.)