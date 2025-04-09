Chinese Markets Navigating Tariff Turbulence with Tech Focus

Chinese stocks found stability on Wednesday as governmental commitments to bolster the local market helped mitigate the impact of hefty U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, which surged to 104%.

While the blue-chip CSI300 Index rebounded to a 0.3% increase, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong remained down by 1.6% without direct state intervention. New U.S. tariffs took effect despite ongoing discussions under the Trump administration to negotiate with other affected trade partners.

Experts warn of financial market volatility as China's strategies, including technological sector investments, unfold in response. Semiconductor and AI stocks experienced noteworthy gains. The ongoing trade dispute is steering China towards self-reliance in high-tech industries.

