Alan Cumming Reprises Nightcrawler Role in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Actor Alan Cumming is set to reprise his role as Nightcrawler, a beloved character from X-Men 2, in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film 'Avengers: Doomsday'. In an interview reported by Deadline, Cumming revealed he has already begun preparations for his iconic superhero comeback.

During his appearance on NBC's Today, Cumming discussed the evolution of the makeup process, noting significant improvements. "Before, it took four and a half to five hours, and now it's down to 90 minutes," Cumming said. He praised the new techniques, emphasizing how they enhance the transformation into his character.

Cumming, who will start filming in London soon, last appeared as Nightcrawler in 2003's X2. He will be joined by original co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden. Marvel Studios has announced a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and newcomers from the 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' franchises.

