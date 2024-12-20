Vivek Films Unveils Ambitious Five-Film Slate

In a glitzy event in New Delhi, Vivek Films Production House, under the leadership of producer Manju Bharti, unveiled an ambitious slate of five films, promising to redefine entertainment across varied genres. The event was graced by renowned actors such as Freddy Daruwala, Rajneesh Duggal, and many more, highlighting the industry's enthusiasm for this bold cinematic vision.

Manju Bharti, alongside actor Mukesh J. Bharti, stressed the banner's mission to produce films with compelling stories and unique narratives. "Established in 2012, Vivek Films Production House is committed to resonating with global audiences through captivating storytelling. Our new projects aim to set benchmarks in narrative and entertainment," stated Manju Bharti.

The five unveiled films include 'Recovery', a drama on redemption directed by MK Shivaaksh, 'Papa Ki Pari', a father-daughter relationship tale by Aaryan Saxsena, and 'Violence', an action thriller by Dudley. Additional projects 'Ketan Aur Bina' and 'My Father' further illustrate the studio's diverse offerings. Production is set to commence soon for releases scheduled in 2025 and 2026.

