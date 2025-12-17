Star-Studded Events Spark Electrifying Buzz in Entertainment

The entertainment sector is abuzz with Mariah Carey's participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony. Scheduled for February 6 at Milan's San Siro Stadium, her performance will align with the theme 'Harmony,' epitomizing values like inclusion, respect, and cultural exchange through music and sport.

In other news, radio icon Howard Stern has renewed his contract with SiriusXM for three more years. This extension solidifies Stern's place at the forefront of SiriusXM, where his influence has been pivotal to subscriber growth and brand identity.

Legal tensions rise in Los Angeles as prosecutors consider charges against Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner. Meanwhile, Eurovision organizers have confirmed policies on transparency and openness regarding performances, and 'Fallout' TV series hints at exploring 'New Vegas' lore in its next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)