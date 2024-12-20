Challenges on the Mosel: Cargo Shipping Halted Until February
The Mosel River in Germany will remain closed to cargo shipping until February 2024 due to ongoing repairs after a vessel accident. A temporary lock has freed many trapped ships, but normal operations won't resume until repairs finish, affecting grain and rapeseed transit routes.
Updated: 20-12-2024 13:59
The Mosel River in Germany will remain closed to cargo shipping until February 2024, authorities announced, following a vessel accident that damaged a lock.
A temporary lock, operational since Monday, has successfully freed many of the 74 trapped vessels, but will not support regular shipping.
This navigation halt impacts key transit routes for grains and rapeseed between Germany and France, with significant market repercussions already evident.
