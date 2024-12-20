Sodhani Academy Partners With BFSI Sector Skill Council to Boost Financial Career Opportunities

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, known by its BSE listing as SAFE, has officially partnered with the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. The one-year agreement positions SAFE as an associate training institute, marking a crucial development in skill enhancement within the banking, financial services, and insurance domains.

The collaboration aims to standardize and elevate skill development, aligning it with industry requisites to aid students in securing jobs in the BFSI sector. As part of the initiative, SAFE will guide students on viable career paths and job opportunities within BFSI. It will also facilitate webinars, workshops, and coordinate with local colleges to deliver skill-oriented programs, while offering assessments relevant to BFSI SSC certifications.

Further, SAFE will actively support placement initiatives and create specialized student batches focused on short-term programs like the Certificate in Equity Trading and Investment. A highlight of this partnership includes the implementation of the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme in collaboration with educational institutions. Having raised substantial funds during its IPO in September 2024, SAFE continues to pave the way for transformative education in fintech and BFSI, reinforcing its commitment to equipping students with the requisite skill set for a dynamic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)