Tragic Blaze Engulfs Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Massive Inferno Claims Lives

A catastrophic collision between an LPG tanker and a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway led to a massive blaze, resulting in at least eight deaths and injuring many others. The fire, triggered by a gas leak, engulfed nearly 40 vehicles. Authorities are providing emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday, when an LPG tanker struck a truck, causing a fiery explosion that claimed at least eight lives. The blast, which emerged from a gas leak due to a damaged nozzle on the tanker, engulfed nearly 40 vehicles in flames.

Local authorities, including Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, are responding to the incident, providing emergency aid to the injured. Nearly 35 individuals sustained injuries, with many reported as critical, according to Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. An official count suggests that this number may increase.

The Rajasthan government has announced financial assistance for families of the victims, while prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences. Eyewitness accounts highlight the rapid spread of fire, and rescue operations continue as officials clear the highway to resume traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

