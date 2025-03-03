Tragedy in Haifa: Multiple Casualties Reported in Shooting
A suspected shooting attack in Haifa, northern Israel, resulted in multiple casualties. Six individuals were injured, with two in critical condition, according to Israel's ambulance service. The incident prompted a swift response from local authorities.
A suspected shooting attack occurred in Haifa, a city in northern Israel, resulting in numerous casualties, as confirmed by Israeli police on Monday.
According to Israel's ambulance service, a total of six individuals sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.
The local law enforcement agencies have responded promptly, launching an investigation into the incident.
