Tragedy in Haifa: Multiple Casualties Reported in Shooting

A suspected shooting attack in Haifa, northern Israel, resulted in multiple casualties. Six individuals were injured, with two in critical condition, according to Israel's ambulance service. The incident prompted a swift response from local authorities.

A suspected shooting attack occurred in Haifa, a city in northern Israel, resulting in numerous casualties, as confirmed by Israeli police on Monday.

According to Israel's ambulance service, a total of six individuals sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The local law enforcement agencies have responded promptly, launching an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

