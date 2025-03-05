Avalanche Strikes Sonamarg: No Casualties Reported
An avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Sarbal village, leading to panic among locals. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported. Sonamarg remains a popular destination in Kashmir, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely for any potential threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
An avalanche struck the picturesque Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Although the avalanche triggered panic, especially in Sarbal village—the last village in the Kashmir valley—no casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Local authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the area to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FAA Layoffs Raise Concerns Amid Air Traffic Safety Fears
India's Commitment to Nepali Students' Safety Post Tragedy
TVS RONIN 2025: A Fresh Burst of Color and Safety
Powering the Future: Electrical Safety in India's Real Estate Boom
Gehlot Critiques BJP: Women's Safety and Farmer Support in Question