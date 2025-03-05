Left Menu

Avalanche Strikes Sonamarg: No Casualties Reported

An avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Sarbal village, leading to panic among locals. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported. Sonamarg remains a popular destination in Kashmir, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely for any potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche struck the picturesque Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Although the avalanche triggered panic, especially in Sarbal village—the last village in the Kashmir valley—no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Local authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the area to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

