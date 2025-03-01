Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Casualties Rise in Kherson Conflict

Three individuals were killed in a Ukrainian offensive in Russia-held Kherson, southern Ukraine, according to Russian-appointed governor Vladimir Saldo on Saturday. The casualties included two people on a road between Nova Maiachka and Obryvka, and another in Oleshky, along with five injured.

In the ongoing conflict within southern Ukraine, a recent Ukrainian attack on a Russian-held area in Kherson has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, as confirmed by Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo on Saturday.

Governor Saldo detailed that two of the deceased were traveling on a road between the villages of Nova Maiachka and Obryvka. The third fatality occurred in the town of Oleshky.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, five other individuals sustained injuries of varying severities, Saldo reported through his Telegram channel.

