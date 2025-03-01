Tragic Toll: Casualties Rise in Kherson Conflict

In the ongoing conflict within southern Ukraine, a recent Ukrainian attack on a Russian-held area in Kherson has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, as confirmed by Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo on Saturday.

Governor Saldo detailed that two of the deceased were traveling on a road between the villages of Nova Maiachka and Obryvka. The third fatality occurred in the town of Oleshky.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, five other individuals sustained injuries of varying severities, Saldo reported through his Telegram channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)