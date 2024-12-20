Bajaj Auto Unveils Chetak 35 Series: Leading the Charge in E-Scooter Market
Bajaj Auto launched the new Chetak 35 series electric scooters, solidifying its lead with a 27.6% market share. The series includes three variants, with sales of two starting late 2023. Expected exports in six months hint at strong demand from international markets like Spain, Brazil, and Bangladesh.
Bajaj Auto unveiled a new line of its celebrated Chetak electric scooter range, the '35 series', on Friday, affirming its dominance in the burgeoning e-scooter market with a 27.6% share.
The 35 series, priced competitively, features three models: 3501, 3502, and the soon-to-be-disclosed 3503. Deliveries begin this December and January respectively, as announced.
Rakesh Sharma revealed ambitious export plans, eyeing markets from Spain to Bangladesh. The series targets young riders, blending modern tech and style, featuring navigation, Bluetooth, and theft alerts, said Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit.
