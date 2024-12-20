Restricted Speeds on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Delhi Metro services on the Magenta Line are currently experiencing reduced train speeds due to work by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. The affected stretch is between Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced trains are operating at 25 kilometers per hour on this route. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly as this might cause delays.

This update was communicated through the DMRC's social media post, indicating the slowdown is temporary while critical infrastructure work is completed. Officials are working to minimize disruption and ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)