Restricted Speeds on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

The Delhi Metro announced that trains on the Magenta Line, between Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden, are operating at reduced speeds of 25 km/h due to work by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. The update was shared via social media on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Metro services on the Magenta Line are currently experiencing reduced train speeds due to work by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. The affected stretch is between Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced trains are operating at 25 kilometers per hour on this route. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly as this might cause delays.

This update was communicated through the DMRC's social media post, indicating the slowdown is temporary while critical infrastructure work is completed. Officials are working to minimize disruption and ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

