Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

A federal judge in Boston has deemed the Trump administration's passport policy discriminatory against transgender and nonbinary Americans, yet declined to enact a nationwide block. Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy's enforcement against six plaintiffs, citing violations of equal protection principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 06:30 IST
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration's passport policy discriminating against transgender and nonbinary individuals is likely unconstitutional. The policy barred issuing passports reflecting gender identities, instead requiring biological sex designation.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction that specifically halts the policy for six of the seven transgender and nonbinary plaintiffs involved. The lawsuit challenged a State Department policy adopted under a directive from former President Donald Trump, aiming to enforce sex designations at birth.

Judge Kobick criticized the policy, deeming it based on irrational prejudices and a violation of Fifth Amendment equal protection principles. The State Department and White House have yet to respond, while plaintiffs' legal representation vowed to continue fighting for wider application of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025