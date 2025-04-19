Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration's passport policy discriminating against transgender and nonbinary individuals is likely unconstitutional. The policy barred issuing passports reflecting gender identities, instead requiring biological sex designation.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction that specifically halts the policy for six of the seven transgender and nonbinary plaintiffs involved. The lawsuit challenged a State Department policy adopted under a directive from former President Donald Trump, aiming to enforce sex designations at birth.

Judge Kobick criticized the policy, deeming it based on irrational prejudices and a violation of Fifth Amendment equal protection principles. The State Department and White House have yet to respond, while plaintiffs' legal representation vowed to continue fighting for wider application of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)