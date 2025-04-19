Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy
A federal judge in Boston has deemed the Trump administration's passport policy discriminatory against transgender and nonbinary Americans, yet declined to enact a nationwide block. Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy's enforcement against six plaintiffs, citing violations of equal protection principles.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration's passport policy discriminating against transgender and nonbinary individuals is likely unconstitutional. The policy barred issuing passports reflecting gender identities, instead requiring biological sex designation.
U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick issued a preliminary injunction that specifically halts the policy for six of the seven transgender and nonbinary plaintiffs involved. The lawsuit challenged a State Department policy adopted under a directive from former President Donald Trump, aiming to enforce sex designations at birth.
Judge Kobick criticized the policy, deeming it based on irrational prejudices and a violation of Fifth Amendment equal protection principles. The State Department and White House have yet to respond, while plaintiffs' legal representation vowed to continue fighting for wider application of the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, reports AP.
Congress will very soon be challenging in Supreme Court constitutionality of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Jairam Ramesh.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Ousted Amid Constitutional Crisis
Congress to Challenge Constitutionality of Wakf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court
Constitutional Crisis: South Korea's President Yoon Ousted in Landmark Ruling