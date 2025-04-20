France Contemplates Pension Tax Reform Amid Budgetary Constraints

The French government is deliberating on scrapping a 10 percent tax rebate for pensioners as part of a broader strategy to trim €40 billion from the national budget by 2026. Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin emphasized that age shouldn't influence tax liability, indicating the proposal is under serious consideration.

This tax reduction, initiated in 1978 to align retirees' tax breaks with similar deductions given to the employed for professional expenses, is now under scrutiny. With financial strains mounting, the debate has intensified over whether retirees should continue receiving this benefit.

Support for the removal of the pensioners' tax break has come from influential voices like Gilbert Cette of the French Pensions Advisory Council and Patrick Martin of Medef, who argue the current deductions are mismatched. Conversely, pensioners' unions are pushing back, concerned about the fiscal impact on 8.4 million retirees, highlighting that the tax break does not equate to those meant for work-related expenses.

