In a groundbreaking event, twenty-one humanoid robots raced alongside humans at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing this Saturday. The race marked the first occasion these machines partook in a full-fledged 21-kilometer competition alongside human runners.

Manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics exhibited a diverse range of robots, from those shorter than 120 cm to taller models measuring up to 1.8 meters. One company proudly highlighted the human-like features of its robot, capable of winking and smiling. The event was analogous to a race car competition due to the advanced engineering and navigation challenges involved, according to Beijing officials.

Despite emerging as a novel demonstration of robotic endurance, experts such as Alan Fern, a computer science professor at Oregon State University, argue that the race doesn't necessarily equate to industrial capability. He noted the software enabling these machines to run was developed over five years ago, emphasizing the event as more a test of hardware robustness than a breakthrough in artificial intelligence.

