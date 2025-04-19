Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon
In a historic event, twenty-one humanoid robots participated alongside thousands of human athletes in the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing. These robots, from various Chinese manufacturers, showcased advanced agility but sparked debate on their industrial potential. Critics argue the race highlights hardware endurance rather than significant AI breakthroughs.
In a groundbreaking event, twenty-one humanoid robots raced alongside humans at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing this Saturday. The race marked the first occasion these machines partook in a full-fledged 21-kilometer competition alongside human runners.
Manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics exhibited a diverse range of robots, from those shorter than 120 cm to taller models measuring up to 1.8 meters. One company proudly highlighted the human-like features of its robot, capable of winking and smiling. The event was analogous to a race car competition due to the advanced engineering and navigation challenges involved, according to Beijing officials.
Despite emerging as a novel demonstration of robotic endurance, experts such as Alan Fern, a computer science professor at Oregon State University, argue that the race doesn't necessarily equate to industrial capability. He noted the software enabling these machines to run was developed over five years ago, emphasizing the event as more a test of hardware robustness than a breakthrough in artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- humanoid robots
- marathon
- Beijing
- Yizhuang
- robotics
- AI
- technology
- innovation
- China
- engineering
ALSO READ
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies
Game Changer: Tennis Stars Demand Fair Prize Distribution
U.S. Defense Dynamics in Asia: Navigating Tensions with China and Taiwan
Justice Department Clears Mel Gibson to Own Guns Again