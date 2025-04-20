Left Menu

Manipur's Proscribed Outfit Crackdown Yields 16 Arrests

In the past 48 hours, 16 members of banned organizations in Manipur have been arrested, according to police. The arrests include cadres from multiple proscribed groups implicated in extortion activities. A significant midnight operation in Thoubal district led to seven of these arrests, amid ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

Authorities in Manipur have intensified their efforts to clamp down on proscribed outfits, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals linked to various banned organizations over the weekend. The arrests were made across several districts, highlighting the state's ongoing unrest.

Among those apprehended were members of the United National Liberation Front and the Kangleipak Communist Party, with charges primarily revolving around extortion. A noteworthy midnight operation in Thoubal district by police and CRPF teams led to the capture of seven militants, along with arms and ammunition recovery.

This crackdown is part of the broader security operations being conducted in response to the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which began in May 2023. The unrest has resulted in over 250 deaths, significant displacement, and the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

