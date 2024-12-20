Left Menu

Carraro India's IPO Underway with Initial Public Offering Milestones

Carraro India's IPO got 9% subscription on the first day, offering shares of the transmission systems manufacturer. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth Rs 1,250 crore, with all proceeds going to Carraro International SE. Major clients include CNH, Mahindra, and John Deere.

  • India

Carraro India's initial public offering (IPO) grasped a 9% subscription rate on its debut day, showcasing the manufacturer's shares dedicated to advanced transmission systems.

The offering, which runs until December 24, is entirely sold by Carraro International SE, raising an impressive Rs 1,250 crore with no fresh issue component, ensuring proceeds flow to the selling shareholder.

Carraro India, recognized for its intricate engineering solutions, supports agricultural and construction sectors with clients like CNH and Mahindra amplifying the firm's established presence on a global scale.

