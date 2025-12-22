Left Menu

Disproportionate Assets Scandal: Former UP Legislators Under ED Scrutiny

A special court in Lucknow acknowledged a prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against former UP legislators Vijay Mishra, Ram Lali Mishra, and others, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets. The ED's investigation revealed misuse of official positions, money laundering, and investment in benami properties. Assets worth Rs 25.46 crore have been attached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:07 IST
Disproportionate Assets Scandal: Former UP Legislators Under ED Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Lucknow has acknowledged a prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against former political figures from Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Mishra and Ram Lali Mishra, alongside three others, over alleged disproportionate asset accumulation, officials stated on Monday.

Filed on July 31 this year, the chargesheet includes Vishnu Mishra, the Mishra couple's son, the company he founded—VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd., and their associate, Bholanath Rajpati Shukla. The special court took notice of these charges on November 18, according to an ED statement issued Monday.

Vijay Mishra, an ex-MLA from Bhadohi, and his spouse Ram Lali Mishra, a former MLC, are accused of amassing wealth worth Rs 36.07 crore during their term as public servants. The ED investigation uncovered their misuse of office for money laundering via VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd. and investment in benami properties. Assets valued at Rs 25.46 crore in various locations were seized under PMLA, 2002 provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025