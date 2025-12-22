Disproportionate Assets Scandal: Former UP Legislators Under ED Scrutiny

A special court in Lucknow has acknowledged a prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against former political figures from Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Mishra and Ram Lali Mishra, alongside three others, over alleged disproportionate asset accumulation, officials stated on Monday.

Filed on July 31 this year, the chargesheet includes Vishnu Mishra, the Mishra couple's son, the company he founded—VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd., and their associate, Bholanath Rajpati Shukla. The special court took notice of these charges on November 18, according to an ED statement issued Monday.

Vijay Mishra, an ex-MLA from Bhadohi, and his spouse Ram Lali Mishra, a former MLC, are accused of amassing wealth worth Rs 36.07 crore during their term as public servants. The ED investigation uncovered their misuse of office for money laundering via VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd. and investment in benami properties. Assets valued at Rs 25.46 crore in various locations were seized under PMLA, 2002 provisions.

