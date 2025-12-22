India's Lifeline: Operation Sagar Bandhu's Herculean Humanitarian Effort in Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on Tuesday, acting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, following the island nation's appeal for international assistance after Cyclone Ditwah's destruction. Confirming the visit, the Indian High Commission highlighted this move as part of India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

The visit coincides with India's extensive response, Operation Sagar Bandhu, to the cyclone's devastation. Initiated on November 28, the operation has delivered over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. India has supplied necessities such as dry rations, hygiene kits, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines via naval and air operations.

Supported by the Indian Navy and Air Force, humanitarian efforts included setting up an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital, which treated more than 7,000 patients, and deploying disaster response teams for rescue operations. The operation underscores India's relentless commitment to aiding Sri Lanka in its recovery journey.

