India's Lifeline: Operation Sagar Bandhu's Herculean Humanitarian Effort in Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy following Cyclone Ditwah. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu provides extensive humanitarian aid including food, medical supplies, and support personnel. India demonstrates its Neighbourhood First Policy by being the first to respond with comprehensive disaster relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo/Newdelhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:06 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on Tuesday, acting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, following the island nation's appeal for international assistance after Cyclone Ditwah's destruction. Confirming the visit, the Indian High Commission highlighted this move as part of India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

The visit coincides with India's extensive response, Operation Sagar Bandhu, to the cyclone's devastation. Initiated on November 28, the operation has delivered over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. India has supplied necessities such as dry rations, hygiene kits, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines via naval and air operations.

Supported by the Indian Navy and Air Force, humanitarian efforts included setting up an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital, which treated more than 7,000 patients, and deploying disaster response teams for rescue operations. The operation underscores India's relentless commitment to aiding Sri Lanka in its recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

