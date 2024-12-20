U.S. Consumer Spending Shows Economic Resilience Amid Inflation Concerns

In November, U.S. consumer spending increased due to strong demand, emphasizing the economy's robustness. This trend prompted the Federal Reserve to reduce its expectations for 2025 interest rate cuts. Inflation showed moderate growth, with core inflation remaining above the Fed's target, despite positive readings.

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies, including tax cuts and tariffs, could potentially exacerbate inflation concerns. Strong consumer demand, fueled by income growth and wealth effects, continues to drive economic activity, although inflation remains a concern for Fed policy.

Consumer spending, accounting for over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.4% in November. The increase was driven by purchases of vehicles and recreational goods. Despite strong wage growth supporting spending, economists caution that lower-income households are under financial pressure.

