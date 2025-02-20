Trump Administration's Media Blackout

The U.S. State Department has temporarily halted its media subscriptions, part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce government spending. The move is part of a strategy to accord with President Trump's America First agenda, tasking Elon Musk with spearheading these reductions.

This suspension affects non-mission critical contracts, sparing only essential academic and professional journals. Departments must justify the need for exceptions, clarifying their alignment with the Secretary of State's priorities and their impact on workforce safety. Currently, there's no set timeline for the duration of this pause.

Media organizations like The Economist, New York Times, and Reuters are among those affected. A State Department spokesperson has emphasized that spending must reflect Trump's policy priorities. The decision has sparked criticism, with advocates arguing that access to reliable information is crucial for sound governance.

