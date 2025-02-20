Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts NYC's Congestion Pricing Program

The Trump administration rescinded approval for New York City's congestion pricing program meant to reduce traffic and fund subway and bus upgrades. Opposition claims the move was politically motivated. The program has reportedly improved commute times and safety in NYC, while raising $500 million annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:44 IST
The Trump administration has taken steps to halt New York City's congestion pricing program, which aimed to alleviate traffic and generate funds for subway and bus system improvements. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy declared that the program, active since January 5, lacked alternative free highway routes for drivers.

The controversial program charges passenger vehicles $9 during peak hours and trucks up to $21.60 for entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York bridge authority have filed a lawsuit to block the administration's decision, alleging political motivations tied to former President Donald Trump's campaign promises.

Governor Kathy Hochul, defending the program for its role in securing $15 billion for transit upgrades, criticized the federal decision as a blow to state independence. Despite opposition, the program has notably reduced commuting times and improved safety, while raising significant revenue for the city's transit needs.

