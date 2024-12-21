Travel Industry Faces $1 Billion Weekly Loss Amid Government Shutdown Threat
A potential U.S. government shutdown threatens the travel industry with $1 billion in weekly losses, causing disruptions for passengers. Airlines and hotel groups warn of longer airport wait times and disruptions, as the TSA and FAA face employee furloughs and operational challenges without a funding deal.
The U.S. travel industry stands on the precipice of losing a staggering $1 billion weekly, as a potential partial government shutdown looms. Industry leaders, including the U.S. Travel Association, express grave concerns over the resulting holiday travel disruptions that could severely impact Americans' plans.
Warnings came from over two dozen aviation groups, highlighting the Federal Aviation Administration's vulnerability to shutdown consequences. The letter, signed by Airlines for America and other associations, emphasizes the critical importance of maintaining uninterrupted aviation operations.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to screen a record number of passengers over the holidays, despite potential staff furloughs. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings flags risks of operational hiccups at airports, with essential TSA and FAA personnel required to work without pay amid ongoing funding negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC Invests $35 Million in Pakistan’s First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility
Aviation Minister Inspects Prayagraj Airport Amid Maha Kumbh Preparations
CISF sets up 'quality control' unit for civil aviation security
CISF sets up quality control unit to ensure world-class aviation security at Indian airports
RGNAU Celebrates First Convocation and International Civil Aviation Day with Strategic Partnerships