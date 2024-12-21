Travel Industry Faces $1 Billion Weekly Loss Amid Government Shutdown Threat

The U.S. travel industry stands on the precipice of losing a staggering $1 billion weekly, as a potential partial government shutdown looms. Industry leaders, including the U.S. Travel Association, express grave concerns over the resulting holiday travel disruptions that could severely impact Americans' plans.

Warnings came from over two dozen aviation groups, highlighting the Federal Aviation Administration's vulnerability to shutdown consequences. The letter, signed by Airlines for America and other associations, emphasizes the critical importance of maintaining uninterrupted aviation operations.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to screen a record number of passengers over the holidays, despite potential staff furloughs. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings flags risks of operational hiccups at airports, with essential TSA and FAA personnel required to work without pay amid ongoing funding negotiations.

