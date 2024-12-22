Left Menu

Akasa Air's Ascent: A Flight Towards Empathy and Expansion

Akasa Air is expanding its fleet with more Boeing aircraft, assuring service excellence and employee satisfaction. CEO Vinay Dube confirmed ongoing talks with Boeing for aircraft deliveries amid strong financial performance and a focus on maintaining a considerate air travel experience for customers.

In a strategic move to bolster its fleet, Akasa Air is actively negotiating with Boeing for additional aircraft deliveries by March 2025, CEO Vinay Dube affirmed. The airline, which launched in August 2022, currently consists of 26 Boeing 737 MAX planes, with a substantial order for 200 more in place.

Dube, in an interview with PTI, highlighted 2024 as a promising year for Akasa Air, echoing optimism for continued growth into 2025. Emphasizing the airline's commitment to customer care, Dube noted, "We will continue to treat our travellers in a kind, gentle manner," underscoring a corporate ethos valuing empathy and employee respect.

Despite earlier pilot concerns regarding training and safety, which the airline denounced as false, Akasa Air remains financially robust and operationally sound, unbothered by the competitive dynamics amongst India's aviation giants, IndiGo and Air India, who claim over 91% market share. Akasa Air maintains a 4.5% market presence domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

