Miraculous Survival: Plane Forced to Land in Snowy Kamchatka

Three people were found alive after their plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Kamchatka region. The An-2 aircraft, hindered by ice, landed on snow. Rescuers found them after three days. To survive, they dug a snow hole and rationed their food, lighting fuel to stay warm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a remarkable turn of events, all three occupants of a plane that crash-landed in the remote Kamchatka region of Russia have been located alive and in good condition. The search, spanning three days, concluded when rescuers spotted the An-2 aircraft in harsh weather conditions.

The aircraft, loaded with commercial goods, experienced an abrupt loss of speed due to ice accumulation, necessitating an emergency landing on snow, according to local official Nikolai Sepko. "Their survival tactics included creating a snow hole for warmth and rationing limited food supplies," he reported.

One of the survivors, Andrei Mitasov, recounted their ordeal, revealing that they utilized onboard fuel for heat, consumed their limited food rations, activated the emergency beacon, and held onto hope. Their rescue marks a triumphant end to a nerve-wracking search in the wilderness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

