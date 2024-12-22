Dramatic Rescue on Kolkata Metro Platform

An alarming incident unfolded at the Sovabazar station of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday when a man leaped onto the tracks of an incoming train, partially disrupting services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line.

The event occurred around 4:10 PM, leading the alert motorman to apply the brakes swiftly. Simultaneously, the power supply to the third rail was cut, averting a serious mishap. Fortunately, the man was rescued before any harm could occur.

The man's age and identity remain undisclosed. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while services on the affected line were restored by 4:45 PM, mitigating further inconvenience to commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)