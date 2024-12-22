Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue on Kolkata Metro Platform

A man jumped in front of a moving train at Sovabazar station, causing a partial disruption of the services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor. Quick action by the motorman prevented a tragedy, and the man was rescued and taken to a hospital. Services resumed shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming incident unfolded at the Sovabazar station of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday when a man leaped onto the tracks of an incoming train, partially disrupting services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line.

The event occurred around 4:10 PM, leading the alert motorman to apply the brakes swiftly. Simultaneously, the power supply to the third rail was cut, averting a serious mishap. Fortunately, the man was rescued before any harm could occur.

The man's age and identity remain undisclosed. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while services on the affected line were restored by 4:45 PM, mitigating further inconvenience to commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

