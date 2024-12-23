Tragic Night in Pune: Truck Accident Claims Three Lives
A tragic accident in Pune, Maharashtra, occurred when a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath, killing three and injuring six. The incident took place at 12.55 am in the Wagholi area. The victims were laborers from Amravati, and the driver has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A chilling incident unfolded in Pune's Wagholi area when a truck ran over sleeping laborers early Monday morning, leaving three people dead and six others injured, police confirmed.
The accident occurred at 12.55 am, claiming the lives of two toddlers and a man, identified as Vaibhavi, Vaibhav, and Vishal Pawar, all of whom had recently arrived from Amravati in pursuit of work.
The driver, Gajanan Totre, has been apprehended, with authorities conducting a medical test to determine possible intoxication. Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil stated the driver lost control, causing catastrophe on the footpath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement