Left Menu

Tragic Night in Pune: Truck Accident Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident in Pune, Maharashtra, occurred when a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath, killing three and injuring six. The incident took place at 12.55 am in the Wagholi area. The victims were laborers from Amravati, and the driver has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:38 IST
Tragic Night in Pune: Truck Accident Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Pune's Wagholi area when a truck ran over sleeping laborers early Monday morning, leaving three people dead and six others injured, police confirmed.

The accident occurred at 12.55 am, claiming the lives of two toddlers and a man, identified as Vaibhavi, Vaibhav, and Vishal Pawar, all of whom had recently arrived from Amravati in pursuit of work.

The driver, Gajanan Totre, has been apprehended, with authorities conducting a medical test to determine possible intoxication. Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil stated the driver lost control, causing catastrophe on the footpath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024