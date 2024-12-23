Tragic Night in Pune: Truck Accident Claims Three Lives

A chilling incident unfolded in Pune's Wagholi area when a truck ran over sleeping laborers early Monday morning, leaving three people dead and six others injured, police confirmed.

The accident occurred at 12.55 am, claiming the lives of two toddlers and a man, identified as Vaibhavi, Vaibhav, and Vishal Pawar, all of whom had recently arrived from Amravati in pursuit of work.

The driver, Gajanan Totre, has been apprehended, with authorities conducting a medical test to determine possible intoxication. Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil stated the driver lost control, causing catastrophe on the footpath.

(With inputs from agencies.)