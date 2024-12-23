Fatal Nelamangala Truck Accident: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
A truck accident in Nelamangala, which resulted in six fatalities, is under detailed investigation by police. The driver claims he swerved to avoid a collision with a car, leading to the accident. Authorities are using CCTV footage to determine the exact cause, withholding further details to protect the integrity of the probe.
A tragic truck accident in Nelamangala claimed six lives, prompting an intensive police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to the injured truck driver, Arif, a sudden stop by a car in front led him to swerve, attempting to avoid further collisions, which resulted in the mishap.
Police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the exact events while ensuring the investigation remains uncompromised by limiting the information shared with the public.
