Fatal Nelamangala Truck Accident: A Complex Investigation Unfolds

A tragic truck accident in Nelamangala claimed six lives, prompting an intensive police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the injured truck driver, Arif, a sudden stop by a car in front led him to swerve, attempting to avoid further collisions, which resulted in the mishap.

Police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the exact events while ensuring the investigation remains uncompromised by limiting the information shared with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)