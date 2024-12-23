Praveg and Mahindra Holidays Forge Strategic Hospitality Alliance

In a significant move set to reshape the hospitality industry, Praveg Limited has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL). The agreement marks a commitment to elevate guest experiences and hospitality standards at key destinations, including Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya.

Under this deal, MHRIL will secure 70 rooms through an inventory agreement with Praveg Limited. This collaboration seeks to combine Praveg's operational prowess with Mahindra's established reputation for premium holiday experiences. The focus will be on maintaining exceptional service, amenities, and facilities, ensuring unparalleled guest satisfaction.

This partnership not only expands the operational capabilities of both entities but also strengthens their market presence. By teaming up, Praveg and MHRIL are poised to significantly influence the tourism scene at these prime locations, promising a diversified range of holiday experiences and enhanced guest satisfaction.

