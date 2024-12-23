Left Menu

Praveg and Mahindra Holidays Forge Strategic Hospitality Alliance

Praveg Limited announces a three-year partnership with Mahindra Holidays to enhance hospitality experiences in prime locations such as Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya. This collaboration aims to improve service standards and guest satisfaction, leveraging the strengths of both companies to bolster the tourism landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:24 IST
Praveg and Mahindra Holidays Forge Strategic Hospitality Alliance
Praveg Limited Announces Strategic Inventory Arrangement with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move set to reshape the hospitality industry, Praveg Limited has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL). The agreement marks a commitment to elevate guest experiences and hospitality standards at key destinations, including Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya.

Under this deal, MHRIL will secure 70 rooms through an inventory agreement with Praveg Limited. This collaboration seeks to combine Praveg's operational prowess with Mahindra's established reputation for premium holiday experiences. The focus will be on maintaining exceptional service, amenities, and facilities, ensuring unparalleled guest satisfaction.

This partnership not only expands the operational capabilities of both entities but also strengthens their market presence. By teaming up, Praveg and MHRIL are poised to significantly influence the tourism scene at these prime locations, promising a diversified range of holiday experiences and enhanced guest satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024