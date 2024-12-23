Tragic Road Accident Sparks Detailed Investigation

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of a family of six in Nelamangala, outskirts of the city, with the police expediting their investigation into the incident. The collision, involving a steel-laden truck, reportedly occurred after the driver attempted to avoid another car, swerving into the road divider.

The deceased were identified as Chandram Yegapagol, a software firm owner, and his family, who were traveling in a Volvo car. The accident unfolded on Saturday, leaving the family crushed beneath the overturned truck, which had earlier hit a divider. Police are closely examining CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events.

According to the truck driver, Arif, a sudden brake by another car caused him to lose control of his vehicle. Despite being hospitalised due to the mishap, Arif insists on the presence of a third vehicle in the accident, a claim police are still investigating and have yet to comment on.

(With inputs from agencies.)