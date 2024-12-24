Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

The U.S. dollar strengthens amid expectations of prolonged high interest rates, as other currencies, including the yen and euro, struggle. The monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan accentuates the yen's weakness, while global markets adjust to potential broader implications from upcoming U.S. policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 05:57 IST
The U.S. dollar gained strength on Tuesday, fueled by expectations of sustained high interest rates, keeping other currencies near significant low points. This trend continues as investors remain focused on U.S. monetary policy in a week with limited trading volume due to holidays.

The Japanese yen has been steady at a five-month low, prompted by differing monetary policies between the U.S. and Japan. The Bank of Japan held its rates steady, a stark contrast to the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook, which led the yen to fall, with traders watching for possible intervention from Japanese authorities.

Meanwhile, the euro and sterling suffer minor declines, and the Australian and New Zealand dollars also dip slightly. With markets anticipating a slight widening of the U.S. interest rate gap from G10 economies next year, the global financial community prepares for the implications of President-elect Donald Trump's return to power and potential policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

