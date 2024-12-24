Left Menu

Medico Remedies: Strong Financial Standing Amid Industry Challenges

Medico Remedies Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with a total income of Rs. 400.27 million and a net profit of Rs. 15.56 million. The company focuses on growth in the pharmaceutical sector by offering high-quality, affordable medicines.

Mumbai-based Medico Remedies Limited has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience in its latest quarter report, showing a total income of Rs. 400.27 million and a net profit of Rs. 15.56 million for the quarter ending September 2024.

Chairman Haresh Mehta expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing the success to strategic positioning within the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry and resilience against market challenges. With an EPS of Rs. 0.19, the company's financial metrics, including a profit before tax of Rs. 21.32 million, remain strong.

Focusing on expanding its market presence, Medico Remedies continues to excel in manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products. With a market cap of Rs. 424.55 crore, it maintains its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction since its foundation in 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)

