NHAI Launches Cattle Shelter Initiative to Enhance Highway Safety

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started a pilot project to build cattle shelters along highways to prevent animal-related accidents and enhance road safety. This initiative involves collaboration with Gawar Construction Ltd. to provide care and management for stray animals across several highway stretches.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has embarked on a pioneering project aimed at building cattle shelters along key national highways. Announced on Tuesday, the initiative seeks to mitigate animal-related road accidents and enhance safety for travelers.

Spanning shelter areas from 0.21 to 2.29 hectares, this pilot project strategically locates shelters to reduce stray cattle presence. The project covers several highway stretches, such as the Uttar Pradesh/Haryana border to the Rohna section of NH-334B upon which the Kharkhoda bypass is situated, and other segments including NH-148B and the Jodhpur Ring Road.

NHAI has collaborated with Gawar Construction Ltd. through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct and maintain these shelters. The project includes provisions for animal care, with plans for cattle ambulances, first-aid centers, and hospitals to ensure the welfare of stray animals.

