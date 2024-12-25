UPDATE 1-Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, emergencies ministry says
Russian news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny. There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines. Kazakh media said 105 passengers and five crew members were on board.
A passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and initial reports suggested there were survivors, the Central Asian country's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said emergency services were trying to put out a fire at the crash site. Russian news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines. Kazakh media said 105 passengers and five crew members were on board. Reuters could not immediately confirm that information.
Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash, reports AP.