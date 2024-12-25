Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, emergencies ministry says

Russian news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny. There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines. Kazakh media said 105 passengers and five crew members were on board.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, emergencies ministry says

A passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and initial reports suggested there were survivors, the Central Asian country's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said emergency services were trying to put out a fire at the crash site. Russian news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines. Kazakh media said 105 passengers and five crew members were on board. Reuters could not immediately confirm that information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024