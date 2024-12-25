Azerbaijani Airliner crashes in Kazakhstani city of Aktau
An Azerbaijani Airlines has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.
