Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, flights may be impacted

Japan Airlines said on Thursday it was hit by a cyberattack that may affect both domestic and international flights. The attack began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 GMT) and affected the company's internal and external systems, it said on a post on X. A JAL spokesperson confirmed the attack but had no update on possible delays or cancellations at this moment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2024 06:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 06:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, flights may be impacted

Japan Airlines said on Thursday it was hit by a cyberattack that may affect both domestic and international flights.

The attack began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 GMT) and affected the company's internal and external systems, it said on a post on X. A JAL spokesperson confirmed the attack but had no update on possible delays or cancellations at this moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024