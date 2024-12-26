UPDATE 1-Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, flights may be impacted
Japan Airlines said on Thursday it was hit by a cyberattack that may affect both domestic and international flights. The attack began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 GMT) and affected the company's internal and external systems, it said on a post on X. A JAL spokesperson confirmed the attack but had no update on possible delays or cancellations at this moment.
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2024 06:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 06:43 IST
