Global Confluence of Humanity: Bridging Science and Spirituality in Kolkata

The 15th World Confluence of Humanity, Power & Spirituality in Kolkata aims to unify science, technology, spirituality, and humanity. Distinguished global leaders and experts will gather to discuss 'Science in Spirituality'. The event will feature former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as a chief guest among other high-profile speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:14 IST
Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India to deliver inaugural address for 15th Edition of World Confluence of Humanity, Power & Spirituality. Image Credit: ANI
The bustling city of Kolkata is set to host the 15th World Confluence of Humanity, Power & Spirituality, an event organized by the Universal Spirituality and Humanity Foundation, backed by the Kanoria Foundation. This year's edition promises to unify science, technology, spirituality, and humanity under one platform.

Attendees will include prominent figures like former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and Dr. Robert Goldman, a renowned anti-aging specialist, as well as a diverse lineup of spiritual, scientific, and political leaders. The two-day conference seeks to foster discussion on the role of 'Science in Spirituality.'

The event aims to propel India to a leadership position in this interdisciplinary discourse, tackling pressing global issues amid the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. For over a decade, the confluence has been a beacon of peace, tolerance, and collective betterment for humanity.

